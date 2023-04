It is once again the NBA Playoffs, and 16 teams will be fighting for the chance to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. So, this begs a question what is the most populated alumni mater in the playoffs? This list is a comprehensive list of what alumni is represented the most.

Kentucky has the most in the playoffs with 14 while Duke come in second with 11. Texas, USC, and Villanova all have 6 in the playoffs. There is a whole cluster of schools at both 3 and 4.

In addition to the Universities there are 33 different nations thar are represented in the Playoffs this year:

Angola

Australia

Bahamas

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Cameroon

Canada

Czech Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominican Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Guinea

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Lithuania

Montenegro

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Portugal

Republic of the Sudan

Slovenia

Senegal

Serbia

South Sudan

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

ALABAMA (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) (1)

JaMychal Green (Golden State Warriors)

ARIZONA (Location: Tucson, Arizona) (4)

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets)

Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors)

Zeke Nnaji (Denver Nuggets)

ARIZONA STATE (Location: Tempe, Arizona) (1)

James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers)

ARKANAS (Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas) (2)

Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors)

Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)

AUBURN (Location: Auburn, Alabama) (1)

Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers)

BAYLOR (Location: Waco, Texas) (4)

Ish Wainright (Phoenix Suns)

Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings)

Taurean Prince (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Royce O’Neale (Brooklyn Nets)

BELMONT (Location: Nashville, Tennessee) (1)

Dylan Windler (Cleveland Cavaliers)

BOSTON COLLEGE (Location: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts) (1)

Reggie Jackson (Denver Nuggets)

BOWLING GREEN (Location: Bowling Green, Ohio) (1)

Richaun Holmes (Sacramento Kings)

BUCKNELL (Location: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania (1)

Mike Muscala (Boston Celtics)

CALIFORNIA (Location: Oakland, California) (1)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

COLORADO (Location: Boulder, Colorado) (2)

Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets)

Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

COLORADO (Location: Fort Collins, Colorado) (1)

David Roddy (Memphis Grizzlies)

DAVIDSON (Location: Davidson, North Carolina) (1)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

DAYTON (Location: Dayton, Ohio) (1)

Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)

DEPAUL (Location: Chicago, Illinois) (2)

Paul Reed (Philadelphia 76ers)

Max Strus (Miami Heat)

DUKE (Location: Durham, North Carolina) (11)

Grayson Allen (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

Seth Curry (Brooklyn Nets)

Austin Rivers (Minnesota Timberwolves)

AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks)

Mason Plumlee (Los Angeles Clippers)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Wendell Moore Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Luke Kennard (Memphis Grizzlies)

Tyus Jones (Memphis Grizzlies)

FLORIDA (Location: Gainesville, Florida) (3)

Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn Nets)

Udonis Haslem (Maimi Heat)

Al Horford (Boston Celtics)

FLORIDA STATE (Location: Tallahassee, Florida) (2)

Terance Mann (Los Angeles Clippers)

Malik Beasley (Los Angeles Lakers)

FRESNO STATE (Location: Fresno, California) (1)

Paul Geroge (Los Angeles Clippers)

GEORGE WASHINGTON (Location: Washington, D.C) (1)

Yuta Watanabe (Brooklyn Nets)

GEORGETOWN (Location: Washington, D.C) (2)

Jeff Green (Denver Nuggets)

Omer Yurtseven (Miami Heat)

GEORGIA (Location: Athens, Georgia) (3)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver Nuggets)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Nic Claxton (Brooklyn Nets)

GEORGIA TECH (Location: Atlanta, Georgia) (1)

Josh Okogie (Phoenix Suns)

GONZAGA (Location: Spokane, Washington) (1)

Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies)

Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Lakers)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

HOUSTON (Location: Houston, Texas) (1)

Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks)

INDIANA (Location: Bloomington, Indiana) (4)

Thomas Bryant (Denver Nuggets)

Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat)

Cody Zeller (Miami Heat)

Eric Gordon (Los Angeles Clippers)

IOWA STATE (Location: Ames, Iowa) (1)

Georges Niang (Philadelphia 76ers)

KANSAS (Location: Lawrence, Kansas) (4)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Marcus Morris (Los Angeles Clippers)

Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

KANSAS STATE (Location: Manhattan, Kansas) (1)

Dean Wade (Cleveland Cavaliers)

KENTUCKY (Location: Lexington, Kentucky) (14)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Brandon Boston Jr. (Los Angeles Clippers)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Los Angeles Lakers)

Wenyen Gabriel (Los Angeles Lakers)

De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

Trey Lyles (Sacramento Kings)

Malik Monk (Sacramento Kings)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

LIPSCOMB (Location: Nashville, Tennessee) (1)

Garrison Mathews (Atlanta Hawks)

LOUISVILLE (Location: Louisville, Kentucky) (3)

Montrezl Harrell (Philadelphia 76ers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Damion Lee (Phoenix Suns)

LOUISIANA TECH (Location: Ruston, Louisiana) (1)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

LOYOLA UNIVERSITY MARYLAND (Location: Baltimore, Maryland) (1)

Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies)

LSU (Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana) (3)

Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets)

Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

MARQUETTE (Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (3)

Jimmy Bulter (Miami Heat)

Wesley Matthews (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jae Crowder (Milwaukee Bucks)

MARYLAND (Location: College Park, Maryland) (3)

Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks)

Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings)

Alex Len (Sacramento Kings)

MEMPHIS (Location: Memphis, Tennessee) (2)

Josh Minott (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Derrick Rose (New York Knicks)

MIAMI (Coral Gables, Florida) (2)

Bruce Brown (Denver Nuggets)

Lonnie Walker IV (Los Angeles Lakers)

MICHIGAN (Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan) (3)

Caris LeVert (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat)

Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors)

MICHIGAN STATE (Michigan State: East Lansing, Michigan) (4)

Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warrirors)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Xavier Tillman Sr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

MINNESOTA (Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota) (1)

Amir Coffey (Los Angeles Clippers)

MISSOURI (Location: Columbia, Missouri) (1)

Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets)

MURRAY STATE (Location: Murray, Kentucky) (2)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Cameron Payne (Phoenix Suns)

NC STATE (Location: Raleigh, North Carolina) (1)

T.J. Warren (Phoenix Suns)

NEBRSKA (Location: Lincoln, Nebraska) (1)

Isaiah Roby (New York Knicks)

NEVADA (Location: Reno, Nevada) (1)

Caleb Martin (Miami Heat)

NOTRE DAME (Location: Notre Dame, Indiana) (1)

Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks)

OHIO (Location: Athens, Ohio) (1)

Jason Preston (Los Angeles Clippers)

OHIO STATE (Location: Columbus, Ohio) (1)

Mike Conley (Minnesota Timberwolves)

D’Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers)

OKLAHOMA (Location: Norman, Oklahoma) (3)

Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Blake Griffin (Boston Celtics)

OKLAHOMA STATE (Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma) (1)

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

OLE MISS (Location: University, Mississippi) (1)

Terence Davis (Sacramento Kings)

OREGON (Location: Eugene, Oregon) (3)

Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies)

Troy Brown Jr. (Los Angeles Lakers)

Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)

OREGON STATE (Location: Corvallis, Oregon) (1)

Gary Payton II (Golden State Warriors)

PENN STATE (Location: University Park, Pennsylvania) (1)

Lamar Stevens (Cleveland Cavaliers)

PEPPERDINE (Location: Malibu, California) (1)

Kessler Edwards (Sacramento Kings)

PITT (Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) (2)

Steven Adams (Memphis Grizzlies)

Justin Champagnie (Boston Celtics)

PROVIDENCE (Location: Providence, Rhode Island) (1)

David Duke Jr. (Brooklyn Nets)

PURDUE-FORT WAYNE (Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana) (1)

John Konchar (Memphis Grizzlies)

SAN DIEGO STATE (Location: San Diego, California) (2)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Jalen McDaniels (Philadelphia 76ers)

SAINT MARY’S (Location: Moraga, California) (3)

Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets)

Matthew Dellavedova (Sacramento Kings)

Jock Landale (Phoenix Suns)

SMU (Location: Dallas, Texas) (1)

Shake Milton (Philadelphia 76ers)

SOUTH CAROLINA (Location: Columbia, South Carolina) (1)

PJ Dozier (Sacramento Kings)

STANFORD (Location: Stanford, California) (3)

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Robin Lopez (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Ziaire Williams (Memphis Grizzlies)

TCU (Location: Fort Worth, Texas) (1)

Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies)

TENNESSEE (Location: Knoxville, Tennessee) (3)

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jaden Springer (Philadelphia 76ers)

Grant Williams (Boston Celtics)

TENNESSEE STATE (Location: Nashville, Tennessee) (1)

Robert Covington (Los Angeles Clippers)

TEXAS (Location: Austin, Texas) (6)

Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Mo Bamba (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

P.J. Tucker (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jericho Sims (New York Knicks)

Tristan Thompson (Los Angeles Lakers)

TEXAS A&M (Location: College Station, Texas) (4)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Danuel House Jr. (Philadelphia 76ers)

Robert Williams (Boston Celtics)

DeAndre Jordan (Denver Nuggets)

TOLEDO (Location: Toledo, Ohio) (1)

Ryan Rollins (Golden State Warriors)

TULSA (Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma) (2)

DaQuan Jeffries (New York Knicks)

Shaquille Harrison (Los Angeles Lakers)

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH (Location: Richmond, Virginia) (1)

Bones Hyland (Los Angeles Clippers)

UC SANTA BARBARA (Location: Santa Barbara, California) (1)

Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat)

UCLA (Location: Los Angeles, California) (8)

Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Clippers)

Aaron Holiday (Atlanta Hawks)

Peyton Watson (Denver Nuggets)

Norman Powell (Los Angeles Clippers)

Kevin Love (Miami Heat)

Kevon Looney (Golden State Warriors)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

UCONN (Location: Storrs, Connecticut) (1)

Tyrese Martin (Atlanta Hawks)

UNC (Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina) (3)

Danny Green (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

USC (Location: Los Angeles, California) (6)

Dewayne Dedmon (Philadelphia 76ers)

Onyeka Okongwu (Atlanta Hawks)

Jordan McLaughlin (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings)

De’Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers)

Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

USC UPSTATE (Location: Valley Falls, South Carolina) (1)

Torrey Craig (Phoenix Suns)

UTAH STATE (Location: Logan, Utah) (1)

Sam Merrill (Cleveland Cavaliers)

UW-Milwaukee (Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (1)

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Golden State Warriors)

VANDERBILT (Location: Nashville, Tennessee) (2)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Luke Kornet (Boston Celtics)

VERMONT (Burlington, Vermont) (1)

Anthony Lamb (Golden State Warriors)

VIRGINIA (Location: Charlottesville, Virginia) (4)

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics)

De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)

Sam Hauser (Boston Celtics)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

VILLANOVA (Location: Villanova, Pennsylvania)

Saddiq Bey (Atlanta Hawks) (6)

Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Donte DiVincenzo (Golden State Warriors)

Josh Hart (New York Knicks)

Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat)

VIRGINIA TECH (Location: Blacksburg, Virginia) (1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves)

WAKE FORSET (Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina) (4)

Ish Smith (Denver Nuggets)

John Collins (Atlanta Hawks)

Jake LaRavia (Memphis Grizzlies)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

WASHINGTON (Location: Seattle, Washington) (4)

Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Dejounte Murray (Atlanta Hawks)

Jaylen Nowell (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Terrence Ross (Phoenix Suns)

WASHINGTON STATE (Location: Pullman, Washington) (1)

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

WEST VIRGINIA (Location: Morgantown, West Virginia) (2)

Miles McBride (New York Knicks)

Jevon Carter (Milwaukee Bucks)

WESTERN KENTUCKY (Bowling Green, Kentucky) (1)

Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks)

WHEELING UNIVERSITY (Location: Wheeling, West Virginia) (1)

Haywood Highsmith (Miami Heat)

WICHITA STATE (Location: Wichita, Kansas) (1)

Landry Shamet (Phoenix Suns)

WILLIAM & MARY (Location: Williamsburg, Virginia) (1)

Nathan Knight (Minnesota Timberwolves)

XAIVER (Location: Cincinnati, Ohio) (1)

Edmond Sumner (Brooklyn Nets)

YAKIMA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE (Location: Yakima, Washington) (1)