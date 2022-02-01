What did Tri-Staters learn from the 2009 ice storm?

(WEHT) – Thirteen years ago, the ice storm of 2009 rocked the Tri-State and left its mark for several weeks.

“We were very unprepared,” said Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek. “We had no idea what was actually going to hit and it pretty much crippled the whole area for I think about 2 weeks.”

Thousands of households were left without power for an extended period of time.

“We actually didn’t have power for approximately 12 to 14 days,” said Thomas White of Mortons Gap. “We didn’t have any water either cause where we live at it’s an electric pump that pumps the water to everyone’s house.”

Many had to evacuate their houses. Some people were lucky to have family to stay with.

“We were there for 15 days and [my parents] had a generator,” said Kimberly Durbin or Owensboro. “So when they got their power back, they let us have the generator and we got to go home. It made you realize just how thankful you should be for everything you have!”

This week, the Tri-State is expecting winter weather that could coat roads and trees with ice yet again, and these people aren’t taking any chances.

“Always make sure you have an alternate form of heat that does not involve electricity,” added Durbin.

“We got an extra gas can tonight, we already have a gas generator and then we have a kerosene heater, we have kerosene of course,” added White. “Just trying to prepare for that, trying to get some water, extra groceries in the house just to make sure we’re prepared for it the best you can.”

Get what you need before the storm starts so you can stay safe inside.

“The biggest thing that we tell people is don’t drive. When there’s ice out on the roads it’s not safe. Let the road crews get that ice off before you get out and drive around.”