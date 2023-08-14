HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Monday night, there was a City of Evansville budget meeting. One of the changes highlighted in the meeting will be the proposal for a salary increase for the mayor.
Eyewitness News has compiled a list of mayor salaries from similar-sized cities in Indiana and across the United States.
All figures are as of 2023.
Salaries from around Indiana are as followed.
- Bloomington: $136,000
- Fishers: $143,000
- Fort Wayne: $141,000
- Gary: $144,000
- South Bend: $113,000
Some salaries from around the country include.
- Fargo, South Dakota: $100,000
- Flint, Michigan: $125,000
- Green Bay, Wisconsin: $100,000
- Springfield, Illinois: $175,000