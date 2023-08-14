HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Monday night, there was a City of Evansville budget meeting. One of the changes highlighted in the meeting will be the proposal for a salary increase for the mayor.  

Eyewitness News has compiled a list of mayor salaries from similar-sized cities in Indiana and across the United States.

All figures are as of 2023.

Salaries from around Indiana are as followed.

  • Bloomington: $136,000
  • Fishers: $143,000
  • Fort Wayne: $141,000
  • Gary: $144,000
  • South Bend: $113,000

Some salaries from around the country include.

  • Fargo, South Dakota: $100,000
  • Flint, Michigan: $125,000
  • Green Bay, Wisconsin: $100,000
  • Springfield, Illinois: $175,000