HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Monday night, there was a City of Evansville budget meeting. One of the changes highlighted in the meeting will be the proposal for a salary increase for the mayor.

Eyewitness News has compiled a list of mayor salaries from similar-sized cities in Indiana and across the United States.

All figures are as of 2023.

Salaries from around Indiana are as followed.

Bloomington: $136,000

Fishers: $143,000

Fort Wayne: $141,000

Gary: $144,000

South Bend: $113,000

Some salaries from around the country include.