HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – When a lottery ticket turns out to be a winner, holders have 180 days from the drawing to claim their winnings. This is no different for the Powerball as one ticket has an unclaimed winnings of $50,000 that expires Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

“It is unique to have a ticket of this size go unclaimed,” said Jason Mueller, Hoosier Lottery Senior Manager of Public Relations, Sponsorships & Event Marketing. “However, following a draw, it is not unusual that smaller prizes go unclaimed.”

Powerball prize money ranges from $4 to the jackpot.

Mueller explained prize money that goes unclaimed will be added to the pool from which future prizes are to be awarded or used for special prize promotions.

The winning ticket matched four out of the five white balls and was purchased from Circle H Food Mart at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville for the Oct. 31, 2022 drawing. The numbers were: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13. Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.