(WEHT) – The Citizens National Bank of Albion had some reminders for the public on how to avoid being scammed.

Officials say to never give strangers your personal information including but not limited to:

Date of Birth

Social Security number

Bank Account number

Debit/ Credit Card number

They say to tell friends and family, no matter how convincing and sincere the caller seems, hang up! Officials say banks will never call you to ask for your personal information.