What is the best/worst Easter candy?

Easter is just under four weeks away. You’ve probably seen the decorations and chocolate eggs on the shelves at retail stores. But not all Easter candy is equal.

CandyStore.com tracks all the candy numbers. And Easter candy sells just as well as Halloween candy. They say that even of the people who do not even plan to celebrate Easter, 33% will still buy Easter candy.

They did a survey of about 16,000 people. Here’s what those surveys found people consider to be the worst Easter candy:

Cadbury Creme Eggs Sour Patch White Chocolate Bunny (new to the list) Solid chocolate bunnies Cheetos Cinnamon Puffs Oreo Eggs Peeps (down from #2) Bunny corn (down from #4) Chicks & Rabbits (down from #5) Chocolate crosses (down from #6) Jelly Beans – generic (down from #9)

If those are considered the ‘worst’ Easter candy, here’s a look at the ‘best’ Easter candy: