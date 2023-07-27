HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The heat is on across the Tri-State, and has led to some schedule changes as local doctors are advising people to take it easy as this area of high heat and humidity sets up right over the Tri-State. With temperatures around 100 degrees, and heat index readings above 110 in some areas, any work outdoors could be dangerous and increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

If you do have to be outdoors, experts say you should take frequent breaks, indoors or in the shade, and drink plenty of fluids. As of July 27, Ascension St. Vincent says they had already seen a handful of patients with heat-related illnesses, with some admitted to the ICU. Dr. Kailyn Kahre says symptoms of heat illnesses can settle in as quickly as 30 minutes.

“A key tip yourself to kind of look out for before you maybe get confused is you stop sweating,” explains Dr. Kahre. “So, for heat exhaustion, you’re still sweating. That’s your body’s way of trying to cool yourself down. And once you stop sweating, that’s a bad sign. That tells us you’re kind of getting into that heat stroke area.”

Dr. Kahre also reminds individuals to check their backseats to avoid leaving pets and children unattended in a hot vehicle, no matter the time of day. She recommends leaving an item, such as your shoe, in the backseat so you are forced to look in that area before leaving your vehicle.