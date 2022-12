HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Candy Canes are waiting to be found in Atkinson Park! Calling all children, the city of Henderson Parks & Recreation Department invites you to come search for the hidden canes… For free!

The event will take place on December 17 at 1 p.m. Children aged 3 to 10 can participate in the hunt.

More information can be obtained by calling 831-1274. The Candy Cane hunt will be cancelled if it rains.