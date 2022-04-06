INDIANA (WEHT) – It was just a few days ago we were telling you about a mysterious boom over parts of central Indiana.

Experts determined it was likely the result of a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere. Conditions were overcast that day, making it difficult for those on the ground to see.

Overnight, there has been talk of a possible meteorite over the Evansville area. Reports started popping up on a social media group just before 9:00 p.m., and some security camera photos have even surfaced, purporting to show a bright flash just after 8:45 p.m.

Eyewitness News has not independently confirmed this, but we have been in contact with authorities in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Henderson, Posey and Gibson counties. All report zero calls about an object or a bright flash above.