(WEHT) – Ahead of President Biden’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, we spoke to Tri-Staters about what they thought of the state of our union. Several people mentioned they would like to hear the President’s plan on what role the US will play with the crisis in Ukraine. Some wanted to hear President Biden announce more sanctions on Russia.

With inflation continuing to rise, many were concerned about the current state of the economy. Some asked how he will get grocery and gas prices to go down, others wanted to know if it will have any impact on interest rates.

And to no surprise, many asked what the plan was for the pandemic. With CDC guidelines easing, many wanted to hear the President say how they will prevent another surge or be better prepared if one does come.

We heard about other concerns, including what President Biden is going to do with student debt, saying they want to keep him accountable since he spoke about the topic in the past.

When it comes to the President’s first term, Tri-Staters had mixed emotions.