OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – City officials say the second Owensboro HydroFair, which happened about a month ago, had lower attendance than its previous years. The lack of attendance has caused them to rethink if there should be a third HydroFair.

Reports from Tim Ross, the City Director of Public Events, indicate the event is currently not on next year’s calendar due to the air show along the Riverfront next fall.

Ross said, “We can try to bring more sponsors on board and look at that marketing effort more to try to get more of the community engaged with it, to get a bigger return for folks along the riverfront with more of the events that we do.”

The second HydroFair operated at a net loss of $175,000, which is $10,000 more than the first HydroFair according to records. Ross says they are trying to alternate years with the HydroFair and the air show due to operating cost and workload on city departments. He says the reason the HydroFair happened two years in a row was due to the pandemic canceling the 2020 fair.

Reports say city commissioners will consider holding the next HydroFair in two years.