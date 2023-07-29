ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Cocktails, anyone?

When you’re thirsty for something a little more fun than a beer, cocktails are the perfect substitute to bring flavor and presentation to life.

But which cocktail is the most popular in Illinois? Upgraded Points, an online information website, aimed to find out.

They started by compiling a list of the most popular cocktails around the country. Then, they looked at Google Trends data from the past 12 months to see which cocktail Americans searched for most.

You may be surprised to learn Illinois’ most popular cocktail is a mimosa, according to Google Trends. It wasn’t just Illinois either – it was the top-searched cocktail in six states and was searched for more than any other cocktail.

For those who don’t know, a mimosa is typically made by combining orange juice and champagne, and the cocktail is usually served during brunch. The bubbly citrus is a wake-up call for anyone looking to turn their midday lunch into a boozy brunch.

Not every website agrees with the result. According to Stacker, Illinois’ signature drink is a Jameson Irish Whiskey. To determine this, the website looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports appearing to tie specific drinks to the state.

Additionally, Stacker bases this conclusion on Illinois’ Irish population and the St. Patrick’s Day tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green.

Curious to see what the most popular cocktail is in other states? Check out the full list on Upgraded Point’s website.