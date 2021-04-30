Where are they on that project: Central Lofts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s a landmark in Downtown Evansville that was built in 1913, but the old YMCA has stood empty for a long time. Now a revitalization for the old building is underway for the Central Lofts project.

“The beauty of the Central Lofts project is really a triple in its preservation of a building that’s over 100-years-old, in our in the middle of our Downtown,” said Kelly Coures, Executive Director of Metro Development.

Central Lofts will consist of one, two, and three bedroom units of affordable housing with rent being no more than thirty percent of tenants’ income.

Coures calls it a win-win. He says it will bring people with lower incomes into the Downtown mix and it is repurposing a building that, otherwise, may have been lost.

“Not in very many American cities, would you take a building of this quality in this prime location, and make the living units targeted to people of lesser means…sixty-percent and below area median income. Yet in most other cities, this would all be very expensive condominium units with a river view,” said Coures.

Coures said Evansville’s past can have a future, and the building will soon turn into 62 units.

Those working on the project say the bones are good. They’re also keeping much of its character and originality including one until that was one the Y’s auditorium.

“We’re kind of keeping all these cool, unique characteristics of what was here before,” said Ben Girton, Superintendent at Crestline Construction.

Girton said workers are finishing drywall framing and will soon start more details on the lower level.

Management is already taking calls from potential tenants and hopes people can move in by the end of 2022.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)