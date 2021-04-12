Where are they on that project: The Homeplace of Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A nearly $10 million dollar project in the Heart of Henderson is nearing completion.

After breaking ground in early 2020, the long awaited opening of the Homeplace Of Henderson, a senior living community is just months away.

“We are seeing the tunnel – the light at the end of the tunnel, so we are making a lot of progress and hoping to open by summer of 2021,” said Homeplace of Henderson Executive Director Jessica Beaven.

It’s taken over a year in the middle of a pandemic, but now residents will start being welcomed soon to the long awaited new cutting edge assisted living facility on Green River Road in Henderson.

“What we bring is the feeling of family and the feeling of home,” Beaven said. “We want to be a part of people’s lives, everyone has a story and how do we discover that story?”

Jessica Beaven has 10 years of experience in the assisted living industry. She said Henderson needed a change in the business, so she and her husband decided to build the Homeplace of Henderson amid the pandemic. Now a year later, their dreams are close to reality.

“We knew that we wanted to do this, but we know it takes a team and a team is where we will get to make sure the Homeplace of Henderson is around for many years to come,” Beaven said.

The insulation is in – sheetrock is up and the painters are on standby. The state of the art facility will feature 60 units for the elderly and several amenities including a salon and access to the Bridges Golf Course of Henderson.

Residents will have 24-hour access to staff and transportation will also be available. The complex offers both personal care and memory care services. The focus: making every resident feel like this is their home.

“But having a homestyle feeling with private apartments, accessibility to a lake and golf course in the heart of Henderson was really important to our community,” Beaven said.

Beaven said many rooms are already reserved. She said overall the project was well worth it and the facility will have benefits for years and decades to come.

“We’re going to balance and really create what we think is a personalized approach to each person’s situation and we will always be here to help,” said Beaven.

No timeframe has been given on a possible opening date, but Beaven said it will likely be by this summer.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)