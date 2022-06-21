INDIANA (WEHT) – Imagine, you are going to get groceries. The last thing on your list? Rice Krispies. Unfortunately when you get to the cereal aisle all you see is a bare shelf. Many people have been wondering where they all went.

According to a tweet from Rice Krispies:

“Due to supply constraints in manufacturing, there is a temporary shortage. We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock but can assure you, we’re working as fast as we can to get it back on store shelves.”

Thankfully, the Rice Krispies website has a handy locator to help you find them near you.