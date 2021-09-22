Where does the Tri-State rank on list of best fishing states?

(LAWN LOVE) Grab some chums and head out on the water because National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 25, is fast approaching. Celebrate at one of the nation’s countless lakes, rivers, and shores, where you can snag your next big catch.

But take heed: Where you end up floating may make or break the line on your excursion. Is your state making waves in the fishing world?

Lawn Love ranked every state in the U.S. to determine 2021’s Best and Worst States for Fishing. We looked for states with high levels of community interest in the sport, an abundance of water sources, easy access to gear, and affordable fishing licenses.