(WEHT) – Honeybees, a vital part of our world due to their job as pollinators, however they seem to be in danger. Their survival is challenged by the environments they inhabit.

Pesticides and climate change, experts say, are just a few factors adding stress to bees and their hives. While researchers are doing their part to try to save them, officials say those factors together can wipe out entire colonies.

Honeybees naturally pollinate more than just plants; in fact, they pollinate more than 130 fruits, vegetables and nut crops. Experts say 1 in 3 foods we eat are pollinated by bees. Officials say with fewer bees, higher fuel costs and inflation, the food prices have increased substantially.

Research in European countries has identified several insecticides that actively kill bees, and bans have been instituted to protect them. Meanwhile in California, bees were declared legally fish to be considered endangered animals.

For more information on honeybees, click here.