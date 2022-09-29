Ingredients:

1 Sweet Onion, diced into small squares

Oil of Choice (I recommend avocado or chili infused)

1-2 Freshly Minced Cloves of Garlic

1 & 1/2 Cup Reduced Sodium Chicken Broth

1 Can of Green Diced Chiles

1 Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Italian Seasoning

1/2 Tsp Ground Coriander

1/2 Tsp of Chili Powder (or Cayenne)

1 Block of Cream Cheese

1 Can of Sweet Corn

2 Cans of Beans (Choice of Cannellini, Navy, Great Northern) – Save 1 cup to puree

3 Shredded Chicken Breasts (or a Whole Rotisserie)

1 Diced Jalapeño or Poblano Pepper (Optional)



Sides:

Avocados

Sour Cream

Tortilla Chips

Sautee the diced onion in your choice of oil for about 4 minutes, until lightly translucent. Add in minced garlic for about another minute. Then add in chicken broth and all spices and bring mixture to a simmer for a few more minutes to soften the onions a bit more.



Then add in all other ingredients, including the block of cheese and stir well. For less soup/liquid, add in half of the cream cheese block. Also, you can cut the cream cheese into smaller chunks before adding to melt quicker. Once mixed well, add in the bean puree to help thicken more.



Serve topped with avocado, cilantro, and a spoonful of sour cream and to add a burst of flavor, a quick squeeze of a lime. Can also served with tortilla chips for a nice dip!







