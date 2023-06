HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- White County Dispatch responded to a report of three people who had attempted to swim across the Wabash River at around 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

A number of agencies responded to the call and began searching. The three people were heard yelling around midnight along the bank of the river on the Illinois side.

A boat with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources loaded the three people and escorted them to the shore, where other rescue personnel were waiting.