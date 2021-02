WHITE Co., Ill. (WEHT) — Three semis on I-64 eastbound slid off the road in White County Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police say some of the drivers were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

The White County Sheriff’s Department says multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene and the crash has blocked both lanes.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)