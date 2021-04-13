White House report gives Missouri and Illinois infrastructure C- grade

ST. LOUIS – A new report from the White House shows that Missouri and Illinois could both benefit from President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Both states received a grade of C- when it came to the state of their infrastructures.

The report found Missouri has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,500 miles of highway in poor condition. Illinois has 2,374 bridges and over 6,200 miles of highway in poor condition.

By releasing state-by-state data, Biden’s team hopes to make the case that the bill is essential.

The White House issued "infrastructure report cards" to each state. Every one got between a C+ and a D-, except a handful that didn't get grades. https://t.co/zno9AVeTUG pic.twitter.com/ZkHiS3eJji — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 12, 2021

With the Senate split 50-50, leaders of the Democratic majority are looking for ways to advance their priorities and President Joe Biden’s agenda around the typical 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster by opponents.

This week, the Senate parliamentarian ruled that one tool, budget reconciliation, could be used more often than expected to pass certain measures with a 51-vote threshold. That potentially opens new opportunities for approving not only President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, as had been expected, but other legislation on a party-line vote without Republicans.