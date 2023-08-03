HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Officials with the White River Fire Territory say that as of January 1 of 2024, they will no longer provide Fire, Rescue or EMS services to the people of Washington Township.

This would leave many residents of Giro, Mount Olympus and Wheeling without a Fire Department in their neighborhood. The reason, according to the White River Fire Territory, is that they can no longer use the tax bas in White River Township to cover expenses for Washington Township.

White River has provided Fire, Rescue and EMS services to Washington Township for the last 25 years. Sources say that the decision that White River takes lightly, but they cannot in good faith ask taxpayers to continue to fund services to the area.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Washington Township Trustee, but have not heard back yet.

A county council meeting is set for next Tuesday, August 8. Among the issues to be sorted out is who will cover the Washington Township area in the coming year.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.