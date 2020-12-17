Who is the favorite Christmas movie character in each state?

While the elves try to stick to the four main food groups, others are worried about shooting their eye out, and Rudolph is just hoping his nose will shine bright enough to save Christmas. We never seem to get tired of watching our favorite Christmas movies, starring our favorite Christmas characters.

Gift and rose site forevermoments.com put together a map of each state’s favorite Christmas movie character. The map is based on geotagged Twitter data compiled since December 1. It tracks tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases about popular Christmas movie characters in each state.

Here’s a look at the favorite characters in the Tri-State.

Indiana – Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story’

Illinois – Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa (Tim Allen) from ‘The Santa Claus’ movies

Kentucky – George Bailey from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)