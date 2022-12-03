DAVIESS COUNTY,Ind. (WEHT) – As the Odon Lighted Parades sneaks up, residents have a wonderful, awful idea!

Pick up a golden-haired stuffed dog and call it Max if you want to add even more to your Grinch look.

That’s right, this year’s theme is the Grinch so put on your best green attire, practice your grinchy smile and prepare to have your heart grow three sizes. The parade will take place on December 5 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Officials say the lineup for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. There will be prizes for the best decorated float so go all out with ten and a half foot poles and all!

To register your float, email odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.