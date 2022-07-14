EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Everyone’s favorite yellow fellow is here in Evansville! At the Old National Events Plaza from July 14-17, the public can see him in musical form. SpongeBob the Musical will be presented by the EVSC Foundation.

Tickets are available for purchase here. Officials say the doors will open at 6 p.m. on July 14-16 for a 7 p.m. show and 1 p.m. for a 2 p.m. show.

Security officials say that face masks and vaccination proof are not required, however diaper bags are not permitted. Bag restrictions say that all bags allowed must be clear and under 13″x13″ with an exception for small clutch purses under 4.5″x 6.5″.

You can find out more information here.