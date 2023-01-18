INDIANA (WEHT) – In Indiana, some lawmakers want to set limits on which criminal offenders have the right to bail.

Right now, officials say Indiana’s constitution only denies bail to those accused of Murder or Treason. Some Republican lawmakers believe that needs to change in order to keep violent offenders off the streets.

They have advanced a proposal that would allow judges to deny bail to offenders that pose a substantial risk to the public.

Democrats and other opponents argue the wording of the amendment is too vague.

“There are actually 31 states, the District of Columbia and the federal government where defendants of certain crimes do not have an express right to bail. We are in the minority,” says State Senator Eric Koch.

“The statistics will show you that when you apply these types of subjective decision making, that people of color tend to be on the short end of the stick,” says State Senator Greg Taylor.

The proposal will continue on to the State Senate. If it’s approved, lawmakers would need to approve it again in two years and then it would be up to the voters to decide in 2026.