EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Brandon Lewis is a captain with the Evansville Salvation Army.

He has been with the Salvation Army all his life, starting with his current role about eight years ago, and living in Evansville for a month and a half.

“It wasn’t what I intended my plan was for my life, but God has a unique way of getting you onto his will regardless of what you want to do.”

Lewis explains his original plan was to become a doctor from the time he was really young and followed that path through high school when God started shutting doors.

“I remember being five or six years old and there was a documentary on the TV about a bunch of surgeons, and they were explaining this procedure for pediatric neurology. I didn’t know what they were doing, but I knew they were helping people. As I grew older, I wanted to be a pediatric neurologist. I pursued that until a month before I graduated high school. God started to shut some doors in my life and led me to Salvation Army officership.”

He explained it more from a combination of God’s hand and personal tragedy.

“When I was 13, I had an experience where God was calling me into this line of ministry, and I ran from it. It was at a time of my life where I was totally broken. My dad had just unexpectedly passed away about a year prior and had a friend who just committed suicide around the same time, and God showed up in a pretty incredible way in my life and gave me a vision of wearing a Salvation Army officer uniform.”

Lewis also said his family are or were Salvation Army officers including his mom and dad at the time of his death.

Lewis says the most rewarding thing about what he does is every day is getting to love someone.

They are in the image of God, and they are worthy of it. I don’t care about their background, the bad things they may or may not have done. What matters is they’re here, and I have the opportunity to show them the love of God. For some, that is transformational.”