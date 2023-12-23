HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Easterseals President and CEO Kelly Schneider has been with the nonprofit for 35 years.

Schneider, a Henderson native, says that she first joined Easterseals after finding out that they were opening several additional group homes after working for another organization that helps people with disabilities for a few months.

“I had the opportunity to be the manager at one of those homes, so (I) started out there and just have had great opportunities and seen a lot of great things in 35 years.”

Speaking about her influences, Schneider says that getting to know hundreds of people inspired her to continue to help. “One of the things I think people don’t realize when working with people with significant disabilities particularly is that…people tend to feel sorry for them or think that they’re not offering you much, but what you find when you really get to know those personalities is that you develop relationships with people with disabilities just like anybody else and so you really get to know their likes and dislikes…The people really just draw you in.”

Schneier says there’s so many great things about working with Easterseals, one of which is community feedback. “(It’s) very rewarding to hear the stories about how we’ve impacted so many people’s lives.”