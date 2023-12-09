FORT BRANCH, In (WEHT) – Laura Happe is the director of the Fort Branch Public Library in Gibson County.

A long-time Gibson County resident, she has been director since 2018 but has sat on the library’s board for 14 years before deciding to pursue the director position.

She states libraries are a community hub.

“It is where people are coming together for tutoring, working on group projects, and people we’ve never seen before coming in to use our public computers and our internet,” she said.

The original building dates back to 1917, but as time went on, accessibility was becoming an issue.

“People that were using the library had to go up and down steps. There were several older adults that had not been able to pick out their own books in many years, but there were also young mothers who couldn’t come in because their strollers wouldn’t fit in the door.”

To help with the issue, books were moved out to a building on campus in 2001, but over time, it created a new issue.

“The need for space became very apparent. The space we had was not very functional for us anymore,” Happe said. “It was at that time in 2019, we realized we needed more space.”

The library had their ribbon cutting on the expansion on December 4, 2023, and almost immediately, Happe said the public reaction was very positive.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback in the community. Some of the feedback I had is “We are so excited that our community has such a beautiful and functional building that we can use starting tomorrow.” Being able to preserve the building built in 1917 was very important to many people in this community. It’s been a pillar of our community.”

“To see the grand opening and see 300+ people show up and be in awe and come back the next day to utilize this space, we have all been overwhelmed,” she added.