(Interview Courtesy: Shriners Children’s)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As previously reported, Madison Ramage of Nebo got to take part in CMA’s Country Christmas special on Thursday night.

Ramage is a Shriners Children’s ambassador who got the opportunity to perform on CMA’s Christmas special. According to Shriners Children’s Hospital, she was born with a bone difference in her feet, which were extra navicular bones, that made standing, running or playing sports or activities difficult. She has always loved singing, but she learned to play the guitar while recovering from her foot surgeries.

She says her favorite country artists include Cody Johnson, Reba McEntire and anybody “old country” like Johnny Cash, June Carter and Loretta Lynn. She explains that her opportunity with CMA was “a dream” she had had since she was a little girl.

“So Whitney, she’s… my manager… She called my mom, ‘We have this opportunity for Madison. If she’d like to do it, she can.’ And she told me that I was going to be on CMA’s Country Christmas… I was about to freak out because I was so excited… it’s been a dream since I was a little girl to do something big with country music. So… that’s how I got my opportunity for CMA Country Christmas.”

According to a news release, Madison’s doctor, Ryan Muchow, M.D., at Shriners Children’s Lexington, said Ramage’s first performance was at Shriners Children’s. Ramage explains her first performance was a “really good experience.”

“My first performance was… a week after one of my surgeries, and it was at… the playground at Shriners, and I sang several songs. Dr. Muchow was there; everybody was there, and it was just a really good experience.”

For those who are seeking or are currently getting care at Shriners Children’s, she compares being a patient there to being accepted as part of a family.

“At Shriners Children’s, you’re not a number… As soon as you walk through that door, you’re family. Everybody knows your name, and you don’t have to worry about money. You don’t have to worry about all that. You know, every time I go, I love it. I just encourage people not to worry.”

She says herself, as well as her family, are doing well so far. She thanks everyone who helped her get to this point in her life and notes that getting on CMA is a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

“This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m very mind-blown and excited that I had a chance to do all this, and it was definitely one of my childhood dreams… I thank everybody who helped make this happen for me.”

