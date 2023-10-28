HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Natasha Edmondson has been the band director at Tell City Junior-Senior High School since 2010. She had previously served as assistant band director for two years.

Edmondson says she was inspired to become a band director through her own experiences in high school band as a clarinetist. “You know, when you’re in high school and everybody starts talking to you about (what) you like to do and what are you going to be when you grow up, band was what I did. I started playing clarinet when I was a 6th grader…It’s what I was good at, it’s what I loved, so when they started asking in high school what I wanted to do when I got older, being a band director…just felt like the right thing.”

Although Edmondson credits her aunt and cousin for her initial interest in music, she says her greatest influence on her career decision was the band director at Jasper during her years as a band student. “I just thought it would be a pretty cool job to have.”

Edmondson says her favorite part of being a band director is working with the students, especially those who are involved in marching band. “We spend three months working really hard towards our goal of making it to State Finals. You really get to know the students, especially the high school students, because we’re together so often at practice and at contests. So I really think the students (are) the best part.”

This weekend, the Tell City Marching Marksmen is one of seven Tri-State area marching bands participating in the 2023 Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Marksmen’s competition in Class D includes the South Spencer Marching Rebels, the Mater Dei Marching Wildcats and the Forest Park Marching Rangers.