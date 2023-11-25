HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Paul Neidig is currently the commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA). He was appointed to the role in 2020, and prior to that, he had served as assistant commissioner, overseeing the sports of cross country, boys basketball, boys and girls track and field and unified track and field.

Neidig has been employed by the IHSAA for seven and a half years total and had previously served as a board member for 15 years. Before that, he worked for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation for 33 years, starting as a teacher, boys basketball coach and technology director before eventually rising all the way to Chief Administrative Officer, a role he served in from 2012 to 2015.

Neidig’s involvement with student athletics goes all the way back to his time as a student at North Posey High School, where he played on the boys basketball team. He says his most vivid memories center around the influence of Coach Herb McPherson. “He was a teacher first and foremost, but (he) truly cared about helping me see a vision for myself that I couldn’t see. He challenged me to things that I didn’t think that I was capable of.”

He also says that his memories of playing for both the North Posey Vikings and the Eastern Illinois Panthers remain strong after several decades, especially of his teammates and coaches. “Once you walk back into the same room together, it’s just like you never left that room with them.”

Neidig says that the best part of being involved with school athletics is helping his students develop. “The championships will come and those memories leave, but when I see somebody that might be in their 30’s or 40’s now that I may have got to coach or be around when they were in school and they greet you with a smile and they call you ‘Coach’ still, that by far is the best thing for me about spending a lifetime in education.”

With the North Posey Vikings football team participating in this weekend’s State Championships, Neidig says that he’s proud of his alma mater and always has been. “The biggest thing is, it was such a place for me to grow up and I will have an opportunity to see people that I grew up with. People that taught me how to work in the watermelon and cantaloupe fields, or picking up hay on a farm and it’s just those relationships that I was able to create as a youth growing up in that community. (I look forward to) being able to rekindle some of those friendships and see each of them as they follow their team to their quest for a state championship.”

As a grandfather, Neidig also says that he looks forward to the day when his grandchildren will be student athletes.