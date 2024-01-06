Evansville's new mayor opens up on background, inauguration and first 100 days

EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Stephanie Terry is not just a longtime Evansville resident; she can now add the title of mayor after being sworn in on January 1, 2024.

Terry defeated challengers Natalie Rascher and Michael Daughtery for the role to become the city’s first female and African American mayor after former mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced he would not seek reelection after 12 years.

The road to that historic moment goes back to growing up on Mulberry Street.

Terry said growing up, she had two working parents and spent a lot of time in church, but living on Mulberry was a sense of neighborhood.

“My grandmother for a short period of time lived next door to me. My aunts and cousins we spent a lot of time together growing up. A couple of my cousins are like sisters because we’ve been connected for a very long time,” she said.

Terry said the only time she left Evansville was to attend college at Kentucky State University, and she explains the path to politics goes back to her original college major.

“I majored in biology,” she said. “For a very long time, I wanted to be a pediatrician, but as time grew on and developed skill sets, I knew that wasn’t my calling.”

Terry said she got her master’s at the University of Evansville in Health Service Administration with hopes of being in a nursing home setting but realized after a couple of years, her calling was something else. That’s when she got into the nonprofit sector.

Terry got her start in politics back in her college days with her sorority and carried on when she returned to Evansville to run for school board.

“I had set out in my mind I wanted to make a difference when I came back home,” she said.

She was unsuccessful in that run, and a few years later, she was approached to ask to run for City Council, running against Missy Mosby but was again unsuccessful.

That’s when she left politics behind for a while but stayed active with her sorority. Later, she received a call from a longtime city council member who was relocating. She was successful and ultimately held the seat for four terms.

Terry said she learned a lot from those past roles from how government works, to budgeting, personnel and dynamics.

Running for mayor is something Terry describes as a desire and a knowing there’s more for her to do and that decision paid off.

Terry held her inauguration at Bosse High School, her alma mater, and she explains why it was held there instead of the Victory Theatre or the Old National Events Plaza.

“Many times I have heard over the years that many good things don’t come out of Bosse High School,” she said. “It’s an outstanding school, and I wanted to highlight it’s extraordinary nature but also show young people that are there and others throughout this community what’s possible. That school developed who I am today.”

While at Bosse, Terry said she was involved in three sports: track, basketball and volleyball. She also said she dabbled a bit in softball and participated in the school’s drama club and choir.

When Terry realized she was elected mayor in November, she described a lot of emotions but humbled more than anything.

“I was honored that the people believed in me enough to elect me, and I still have that feeling even today,” she said. “It’s humbling to know that you have people behind you and they have a sense of trust that you will serve them well.”

Some topics Terry described that are important include neighborhood revitalization, public safety and economic development.

Terry also retold a story about the wall of mayors that are right outside the mayor’s office and calls the mayor role a privilege.

“I’d walk pass the wall of mayors and the faces all look the same, and I’ve said to myself “Will this ever change?”, and I never believed I could be the reason why that would change.”

Terry closed with what she is looking forward to the most starting her first term and her first 100 days.

“It goes back to neighborhoods and how we can continue to raise and uplift all families in our community whether that is beautifying our parks and getting them to a standard that everyone can be proud of, increasing housing in areas that have been underinvested in and ensuring more people in our community are housed with permanent housing and more small businesses and opportunities for people to thrive in our community.”