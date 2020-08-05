Who’s who on the committee vetting Biden’s possible VPs

FILE – In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Darby, Pa. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ATLANTA (AP) — Vice presidential searches make for perhaps the most popular of Washington parlor games: veepstakes.

The 2020 version now rests with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. If he defeats President Donald Trump, his pick would become the first woman to hold U.S. national elected office.

He’ll get plenty of late advice from his closest confidants, politicos like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, and family members including his wife, Jill Biden, and sister, Valerie Owens Biden.

But behind them is the actual vetting team. That group spent three months working behind the scenes to frame Biden’s options. They identified possible candidates, interviewed them, quizzed friends and critics, scoured contenders’ personal financial records and years of public statements and talked to Democratic power players and activists about their preferences. Then they distilled it into vetting materials Biden is now using as he nears his choice.