WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – On the first day of Christmas, what did Warrick Humane Society bring to you? 12 days of Christmas specials!

Officials say ‘Santa Paws’ will be bringing special deals to the shelter starting December 8 and lasting until December 23.

Here are the dates and their deals here.

December 8: 20% off the adult dog adoption fee

December 9: 25% of retail merchandise

December 10: 50% off the adoption fee on long-term resident dogs

December 11: 30% off the adult dog adoption fee

December 14: 50% of the adult cat adoption fee

December 15: $50 off the adult dog adoption fee

December 16: free $100 Home Away Pet Spa gift card with an adult cat or adult dog adoption

December 17: 40% off the adult dog adoption fee

December 18: 50% off retail merchandise

December 21: $50 off sweet repeat adult dogs

December 22: $25 adoption fee to adopt an adult cat

December 23: 50% off the adult dog adoption fee

Shelter employees say the perfect gift for Christmas is to help as many pets as possible find their ‘Furever’ home. More information can be found here.