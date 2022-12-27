WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society has sent out a save-the-date for their next low-cost vaccination clinic.

The clinic will take place the Warrick Humane Society on January 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, so officials advise getting there early as it is first come, first serve.

Employees say to expect a potentially long wait and to plan your day accordingly. Only domesticated dogs and cats will be seen, no feral animals. All dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier for safety.

Here are the vaccines available along with their prices:

Rabies: $17

DA2PP: $17

FVRCP: $17

Microchip: $20

Bordetella: $15

FeLV/ FIV Test: $25

De-Wormer: $5-15

Heartworm Test: $22

Flea Treatment: $10-20

More information can be found here.