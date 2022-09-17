WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Experts say inflation has made even small things cost a lot of money leaving many to struggle. Warrick Humane Society tries to help out its community whenever they can.

Thanks to a grant from Walmart Giving, they are hosting another low-cost vaccine for the public! The clinic will take place on September 20 from 11- a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is first come, first serve and limited to the first 50 dogs or cats. Officials say owners can expect a long wait and should plan ahead accordingly.

No feral animals will be seen, only domesticated dogs and cats. All dogs are required to be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier in order to be seen.

The following list of vaccines and services will be available: