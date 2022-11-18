WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Humane Society is back to help more pet owners protect their furry friends.

WHS officials announced the shelter has received another grant from Walmart Giving. They will be using the grant to host another low-cost vaccination clinic on November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is limited to the first 50 cats or dogs and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say to expect a long wait and plan your day accordingly. No feral animals will be accepted, only domestic animals. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

Pricing for Vaccines:

Rabies – $17

DA2PP – $17

Bordetella – $15

Heartworm Test – $22

FVRCP – $17

FeLV/FIV test – $25

Microchip – $20

Flea Treatment – $10-$20

Dewormer – $5-$15

