WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The most wonderful time of the year is approaching and the Warrick Humane Society is offering families and pets the chance to get their picture taken with Santa.

The first session is scheduled for November 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another session is set for November 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No reservations are needed.

It costs $25 for 10 to 12 digital photo downloads.

All of the money raised goes to help rescue animals.

