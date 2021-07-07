Widow breaks her silence at EPD accreditation public information session

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)- Evansville police department is in the process of seeking re-accreditation. It’s something Captain Scott Doan told Eyewitness News happens every four years.

“Assessors from outside agencies come in and take a look at the Evansville Police Department- our policies, practices, procedures, how we do things and see if we meet standards that they set,” Capt. Doan said.

On Wednesday, many community members gathered at the C.K. Newsome center for a public information session, which is something Doan said allows for assessors to hear public comments in regards to their report.

One of the people who made a comment was Kristi Chanley. She is the widow of Terry Chanley, who died in 2019 after being shot by an EPD officer.

“I kept it together, thinking if I were cooperative, the police would be cooperative as well. I would find out what really happened,” Chanley said, “My husband’s death was brushed under the rug, and everyone was supposed to forget about it. Our children and I got no justice for his murder.”

Something assessors said needed to be handled more locally. Doan broke down what that meant for Eyewitness News.

“That really needs to be addressed by E-P-D, by our internal affairs unit, or at a local level,” he said.

Assessors are taking everything they find and putting it into a report to be reviewed based on EPD’s performance in four areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services. Doan said EPD’s report will be reviewed by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in November.