HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The family of two brothers shot in Evansville earlier this year in Evansville are hoping to help save lives with a blood drive.

Police say Chad and Shawn Wildt were shot by Austin Ousley last month at a farm house they owned in Vanderburgh County. Shawn passed away at the scene, and Chad was seriously injured during the incident. Chad’s wife Holly Wildt says it took 16 units of blood to save his life.

The family wants to help stock the local blood bank so other lives can be saved. The blood drive will be held on April 4 at New Beginnings Church in Evansville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Appointments can be made through the Red Cross website.