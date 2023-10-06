EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It has been three years since Dawnita Wilkerson left without a trace. With thousands of people in town for the Fall Festival, the family is putting up signs, hoping to find answers.

“The other day when I was putting signs out, I had one of the people come out of their booth and give me a hug and say they have been praying for our family,” Faye Cardin says.

Cardin is Wilkerson’s aunt and is looking for any information that could lead to finding her niece.

“I miss my call in the morning when I am getting ready. She was very close to my mom,” Cardin says.

Wilkerson went missing in June of 2020. According to police, she had been staying at her brother’s house at the time she went missing. She was last seen getting into a silver 2004 Chevy Suburban at an Evansville Motel. Investigators say the vehicle was headed west towards Carbondale, Illinois. Every Fall Festival since then, Cardin walks around putting up signs to raise awarenes.

“It lets us know that we have the community’s support,” Cardin says.

Each sign has two QR codes that can be scanned with your smartphone. One of them is for a Go-Fund-Me to help raise the award amount. The other one connects to the Evansville Police Department.

“The little things might be the key to it. I mean, you probably heard things, but the you tell it could be a big key to solving the case,” Cardin says.