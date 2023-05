HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It is not known if the boater who found Bradley Gillespie’s body will receive any reward money.

Several agencies, including the United States Marshals, offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of Gillespie.

The Henderson Police Department added $10,000 on top of that. Bringing the total to $30,000 dollars.

Eyewitness News reached out to the United States Marshals to ask if anyone would receive the money.

They did not make any comment.