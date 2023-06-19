HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A special event is taking place at the Willard Library in Evansville. This week is their “almost midnight madness” event.

The weeklong “genealogy conference” was canceled during COVID, but it’s back this week with shortened hours running until 10 instead of midnight.

The event offers information on discovering genealogy to “mastering the art of reading messy handwriting,” and how to navigate the pre-18-50 census. The conference brings in people from all over to learn more about finding out where they came from.

Vickie Dodson, a librarian, talked about the conference.

“For me, it’s just fun. I enjoy finding out where I come from and what my ancestors did before. For some people, it’s about joining a society. They want to be part of something. Like the daughters of the American Revolution, or colonial dames, or things like that. It just depends on the person.”

The event also offers prizes, including DNA kits and books. Local food trucks are also parked at Willard for everyone to enjoy.