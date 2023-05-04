HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Willard Public Library has announced its new library director as George Carter.

Carter is coming from Victorville City Library in California, where he has served as the library manager for the past five years He earned his BA degree from the University of California, Riverside, and his Master of Library and Information Science from San Jose State.

Jeffrey H. Bosse, President of the Willard Public Library Board, spoke about what Carter brings to the library.

“His extensive experience, leadership skills, and commitment to community engagement make him the ideal person to lead our library into the future.”

Carter will assume his official duties in June.