HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – WIN Energy REMC released a statement about the ongoing power restoration efforts for customers after Thursday’s storms ripped through the area.

The company states, “Crews continue to work to restore power to all members due to Thursday’s storm. Additional crews with Hoosier Energy, contract crews, Harrison REMC and Miami-Cass REMC are assisting the WIN Energy REMC crews. With the extent of damage and more storms on the way, some members may be without power until at least Monday, July 3. We encourage members to make long term provisions and check on family and friends. Our prayers go out to our members during this time.”

Officials state to put safety first and stay away from fallen power lines, and if one experiences an outage, report to WIN Energy REMC through 888-456-9876, through a SmartHub account or mobile app or by texting “OUT” to 85700.

To view current outages, visit the outage map.