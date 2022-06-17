VINCENNES,Ind. (WEHT) – Severe storms in the early morning of June 17 caused extensive power outages all over southern Indiana. WIN Energy REMC wants you to know they are making progress in restoring power to their customers.

What started out as approximately 4,200 outages, has now been updated to about 2,700 outages as their crews and contract crews work all day and night to restore the power.

They warn that due to the extent of the damage, some members might be without power overnight and so should make the necessary arrangements. They urge the public to keep themselves safe by staying away from fallen power lines.

You can report any power outages to them, either: through their Automated Outage Express number at 888-456-9876, through your SmartHub account or mobile app, or by texting “OUT” to 85700. You can see the current outages here.