HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Windy Hollow Dragway (WHD) will host two nights of exciting drag racing this weekend at the 1/8 mile strip just outside of Owensboro.

The weekend kicks off on April 7 with Friday Night Fun, where the dragway encourages attendees to “take it off the street and onto the strip.” Drivers are welcome to take as many passes as they would like from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., as well as take part in an open test and tune.

Friday evening also features a trophy race where competitors can enter and race to take home hardware from the Windy Hollow Dragway. The cost to race or test and tune is $20. General admission for adults is $10, and ages 12 and under are free. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Join the Windy Hollow Dragway on April 8 and participate in the grand prize Easter egg hunt from 12 to 1 p.m.. The Outlaw Gasser Association will also make their way into the WHD track for the first time with a family show, suitable for all ages. The group also offers a program to take kids down the track.

Saturday will also offer Saturday Street Legal Fun, which includes gambler and trophy races as well as a test and tune. Entry into the test and tune costs $20. To enter to race, there will be additional fees. General admission for adults is $10, and ages 12 and under are free. The gates will open at 12 p.m., and the track will go hot at 2 p.m.