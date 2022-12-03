EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The race for Evansville mayor heats up with a new face adding their name to the ballot.

Natalie Rascher announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for Evansville mayor this week. She made it official at Kipplee’s Restaurant on Saturday.

“I saw it was an opportunity to bring that next generation of leadership to our city,” Rascher said.

Several Republican leaders were in the crowd for the official announcement, including Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

“It was her decision to run. It is a large commitment and is a life-changing commitment, frankly,” Winnecke said.

Over the past few weeks, Mayor Winnecke and Rascher have talked in depth about what it takes to become mayor.

“It is really exciting to cultivate and support the new generation of leaders, of someone who is enthusiastic and positive,” he said.

Despite being a part of the same party, her opponents, Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, and Gabe Whitley disagree on some aspects of her campaign.

“I am excited about the opportunity to bring my message to the voters of Evansville. I look forward to sharing more about my campaign and talking about issues in greater depth then,” Musgrave says.

Gabe Whitley could not meet with us on camera, but shared the following statement to Eyewitness news:

“I know some Republicans are happy to see Natalie’s accepting the Torch in an attempt to carry on Winnecke’s administration as her own. However, our city needs new ideas and new leadership, not the same ol’ same ol’ with just a new smile and new name slapped on the mayor’s office door.”

So far, there have not been any mayoral candidate names on the Democratic side.