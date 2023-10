HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-If you bought a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket in Newburgh, check those numbers again.

A ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Marathon gas station at 8533 Lakeshore Drive.

The ticket would win the owner $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 7, are: 47-54-57-60-65 with the Powerball of 19.